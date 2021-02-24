CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 10,658 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 199.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

Shares of MLM opened at $335.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $338.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

