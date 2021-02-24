CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 72,007 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 192.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,007 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.19% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,088.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12.

