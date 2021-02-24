CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 14,785 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,536 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 668 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 42,047 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.70. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,659 shares in the company, valued at $40,662,836.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

