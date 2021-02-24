CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 494 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $298.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $365.85. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.11.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $831,792. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

