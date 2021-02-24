CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 35,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 8,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CIBT Education Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.

About CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.