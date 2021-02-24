Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Increased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.04. 18,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,337. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.95.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.