CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC) Shares Up 12%

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) was up 12% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 1,165,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,536,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on CIIG Merger in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIIC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CIIG Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $19,445,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in CIIG Merger by 4,367.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,940,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,570,000 after buying an additional 1,897,175 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in CIIG Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $5,451,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in CIIG Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $4,039,000. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CIIG Merger during the 4th quarter worth $7,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

About CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC)

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

