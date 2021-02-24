CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC) Shares Up 12%

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) was up 12% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 1,165,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,536,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.
Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on CIIG Merger in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74.
About CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC)
CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
