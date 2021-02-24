Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Announces Earnings Results

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.
In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Cimarex Energy
Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.
