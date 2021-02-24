Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Announces Earnings Results

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

