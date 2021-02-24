Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

XEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

XEC stock opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 32,090 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 197,678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after buying an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

