Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Up 6.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $60.00. The company traded as high as $61.60 and last traded at $60.81. Approximately 2,008,847 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,322,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,089,000 after buying an additional 97,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,816,000 after buying an additional 529,380 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 186,868 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 56,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

