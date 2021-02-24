Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.20. 11,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,419. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,081,000 after buying an additional 909,881 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,816,000 after buying an additional 529,380 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,607,000 after buying an additional 454,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,371,000 after buying an additional 368,911 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

