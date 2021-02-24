CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM) Announces Final Dividend of $0.60

CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Sunday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
CIMIC Group Company Profile
