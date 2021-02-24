CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM) Announces Final Dividend of $0.60

CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Sunday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CIMIC Group Company Profile

CIMIC Group Limited provides construction, mining, mineral processing, engineering, and operation and maintenance services to the infrastructure, resource, and property markets. The company operates through Construction, Public Private Partnerships, Mining & Mineral Processing, Engineering, Services, and Commercial & Residential segments.

