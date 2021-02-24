Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 12,201,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 22,034,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $218.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 2,703.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 530,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinedigm by 1,026.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

