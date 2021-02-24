Cinemark’s (CNK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.15.
Shares of CNK stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 434.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cinemark
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
