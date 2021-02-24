Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,368,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 480,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.97% of Cirrus Logic worth $523,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,907,000 after buying an additional 119,790 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $2,523,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $861,095.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,950.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,875 shares of company stock worth $1,138,847. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

CRUS opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

