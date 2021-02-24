Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,732,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.2% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $167,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,099,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.