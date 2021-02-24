Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 448,323 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $59,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,099,895. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $192.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,858 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

