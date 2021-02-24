Citadel Market Cap Reaches $69,070.78 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $69,070.78 and $6.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000189 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 264.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

