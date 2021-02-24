Citigroup Begins Coverage on Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,907. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stellantis stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

