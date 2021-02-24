Citigroup Cuts Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target to $27.00

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $35.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 159.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. 13,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,912. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,245.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $43,606.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,462.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,343 shares of company stock worth $202,079 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Epizyme in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 542.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

