Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Down 5.1%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 28,840,271 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 16,921,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31). Analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. Freed Investment Group purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

