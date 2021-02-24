Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFG traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 394,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.