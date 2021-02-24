Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

CFG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Shares of CFG opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 119,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

