Civic (CVC) Tops One Day Volume of $51.68 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. Civic has a market cap of $241.25 million and $51.68 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000715 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00054422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.34 or 0.00727473 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00032362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00038343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00060023 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CVC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

