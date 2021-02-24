Civitas Price Tops $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $77,265.80 and $5.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00018457 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002801 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000921 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000742 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,961,800 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

