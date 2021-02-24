Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Civmec Company Profile

Civmec Limited, an investment holding company, provides construction and engineering services to the oil and gas, metals and minerals, infrastructure, and marine and defense. It undertakes fabrication projects, such as structural steel, plate works, tanks, vessels, materials handling equipment, subsea and offshore structures, and pipe spooling services.

