Clarkson (LON:CKN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,493.23

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,493.23 ($32.57) and traded as high as GBX 2,620 ($34.23). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 2,580 ($33.71), with a volume of 143,648 shares traded.

CKN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,960 ($38.67) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,936 ($38.36).

The company has a market cap of £784.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,658.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,493.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

