Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75.

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

