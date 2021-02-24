Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75.
Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile
See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.