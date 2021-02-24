CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Up 5%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.01 and last traded at $27.73. Approximately 1,340,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,214,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $671.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 5.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

