CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Up 5%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.01 and last traded at $27.73. Approximately 1,340,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,214,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.
Several research analysts recently commented on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.
The company has a market capitalization of $671.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 5.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30.
About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)
CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.
Further Reading: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.