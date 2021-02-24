Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 3,521,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,860,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

CCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $971.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 40,226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,859,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 251,268 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 327,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,991,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 114,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

