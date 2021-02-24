Clearford Water Systems Inc. (CLI.V) (CVE:CLI) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.06

Shares of Clearford Water Systems Inc. (CLI.V) (CVE:CLI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 355528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$5.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.

Clearford Water Systems Inc. (CLI.V) (CVE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.22 million for the quarter.

Clearford Water Systems Inc, a water management company, provides unified water infrastructure solutions in Canada, the United States, India, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Waterworks, Water & Wastewater Infrastructure Delivery, and UV disinfection. The company offers Clearford One, a wastewater solution for the collection, conveyance and treatment of sewag; ClearDigest, an underground tanks that receive raw sewage from each connected source; ClearConvey, a network of small bore sewer pipes that carries liquids without any infiltration to an optimized facility for final treatment; and ClearRecover, a treatment facility.

