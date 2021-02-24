ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.46

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $3.30. ClearOne shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 64,957 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $59.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearOne stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.65% of ClearOne as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

