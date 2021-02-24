Clearway Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEN/A) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEN/A) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.324 per share on Monday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.57. 514,472 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59.
Clearway Energy Company Profile
