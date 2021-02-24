Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) shares rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.54. Approximately 267,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 314,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 million, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of -0.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. The company has a nanotechnology drug platform for the development of orally administered neurotherapeutic drugs. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

