Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $5.82. 534,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 534,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 320,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.40% of Cleveland BioLabs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

