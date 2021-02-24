Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition (NYSE:CLII) Trading 11.2% Higher

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII)’s stock price traded up 11.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.40. 1,255,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,261,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27.

Get Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.