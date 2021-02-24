Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.76.

In related news, insider John Abernethy acquired 50,000 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$43,850.00 ($31,321.43). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,380.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

