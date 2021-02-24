Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Acquires A$43,850.00 in Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) insider John Abernethy acquired 50,000 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$43,850.00 ($31,321.43).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clime Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, John Abernethy acquired 70,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$61,180.00 ($43,700.00).

On Tuesday, December 29th, John Abernethy purchased 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$8,830.00 ($6,307.14).

On Thursday, December 3rd, John Abernethy purchased 80,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$67,520.00 ($48,228.57).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -312.50%.

Clime Capital Company Profile

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.