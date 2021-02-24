Clime Investment Management Limited (CIW.AX) (ASX:CIW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Clime Investment Management Limited (CIW.AX) (ASX:CIW) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 28th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.
About Clime Investment Management Limited (CIW.AX)
