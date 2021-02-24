Clime Investment Management Limited (CIW.AX) (ASX:CIW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Clime Investment Management Limited (CIW.AX) (ASX:CIW) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Clime Investment Management Limited (CIW.AX)

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

