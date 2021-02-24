Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,226.40 ($16.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) stock opened at GBX 1,576 ($20.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,473.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,257.68. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,628 ($21.27). The stock has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 21.71.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

