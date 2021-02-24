Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.24. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 63,418 shares traded.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.0967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

