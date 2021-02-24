CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Trading Up 7.8%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 385,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,360,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CLPS Incorporation worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.