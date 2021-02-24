CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $179.30

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $179.30 and last traded at $178.94, with a volume of 14796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,123,000 after acquiring an additional 173,621 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,511,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,807,000 after acquiring an additional 128,756 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $132,376,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,244,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

