CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Trading Up 5.6%

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 981,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 821,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.