CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) shot up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $2.95. 511,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,651,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNSP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CNS Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

