(CNZ.V) (CVE:CNZ) Shares Up 5.3%

(CNZ.V) (CVE:CNZ) shares shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.40. 216,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 96,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39.

(CNZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:CNZ)

Canadian Zeolite Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zeolite deposits. It holds interests in the Bromley Creek Zeolite Project comprising one mineral lease and seven mineral claims covering an area of 1,522.819 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Sun Group Zeolite Project covering an area of 948.935 hectares situated in the Similkameen Mining District of British Columbia, Canada.

