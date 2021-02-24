Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Gap Up to $15.00

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $16.89. Co-Diagnostics shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 3,767 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $465.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of -3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13.

In related news, Director Richard S. Serbin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $171,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $418,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,546 shares of company stock worth $797,651. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

