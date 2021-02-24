Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 189,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $331,322,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Oakmont Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,034.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,920.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,703.56. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

