Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (ASX:CCL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.18

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (ASX:CCL) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$8.67.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

