Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.68

Shares of Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 4351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Amatil’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Coca-Cola Amatil’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCLAY)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

